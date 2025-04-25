Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $14.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

AMPL opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

