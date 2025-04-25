Analysts Issue Forecasts for TWI Q3 Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.51 million, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Titan International has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

