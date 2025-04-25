Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verona Pharma FY2025 Earnings

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNA. Roth Capital set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.16. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

