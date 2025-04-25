Analysts Offer Predictions for Alamo Group FY2025 Earnings

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s FY2026 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALG. Robert W. Baird lowered Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.07 and a fifty-two week high of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average of $183.38.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Alamo Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

