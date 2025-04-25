Analysts Offer Predictions for Guardant Health Q3 Earnings

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of GH opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,624,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

