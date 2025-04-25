Analysts Offer Predictions for MGP Ingredients Q4 Earnings

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGPI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $92.52.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $28,388,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 598,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 89,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 579,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 83,445 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg bought 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $174,291.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 358,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,518.41. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

