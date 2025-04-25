Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $138.80

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

ALLE opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Allegion has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after buying an additional 177,808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allegion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,897,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,313,000 after purchasing an additional 38,377 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

