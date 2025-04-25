Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $5.36

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $105.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

