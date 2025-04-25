Analysts Set Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) PT at $16.75

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NEXN opened at $9.29 on Friday. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $589.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

