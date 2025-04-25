Analysts Set Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $63.52

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Onsemi alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.