Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $8.81

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2025

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $16,575,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 451,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

