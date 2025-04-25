Analyzing Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83% Altisource Portfolio Solutions -26.11% N/A -22.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.60 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -19.38 Altisource Portfolio Solutions $160.13 million 0.48 -$56.29 million ($1.26) -0.70

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Altisource Portfolio Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Portfolio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00 Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.