Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,980 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

