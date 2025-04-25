Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Annexon by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get Annexon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Annexon Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.