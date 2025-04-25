Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 507,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 159,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $344.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

