Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $83,364.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,271,316.40. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,005 shares of company stock worth $299,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after buying an additional 230,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 735,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,084,000 after buying an additional 939,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

