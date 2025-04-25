Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 83,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 201,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.15 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.42.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.