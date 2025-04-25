Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.41 and a 200-day moving average of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $168.15 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

