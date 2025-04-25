ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 66,933.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $100.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.91. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $126.12.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

