Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,732,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after buying an additional 375,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,637,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 216,870 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 991,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 207,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 26,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $280,960.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 636,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,810,389.50. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $139,782.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 837,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,919. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock worth $11,448,097. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

