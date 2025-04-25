Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.58 and traded as low as C$7.14. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 70,173 shares traded.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$748.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.58.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

