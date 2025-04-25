Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 948.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of Asana worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $22,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 427,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Trading Up 5.6 %

ASAN opened at $15.97 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares in the company, valued at $814,151,226.24. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,847,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,031,186.03. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 and sold 589,842 shares worth $12,154,003. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

