Atacadão (OTCMKTS:ATAAY) Trading Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Atacadão S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATAAY – Get Free Report) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.30. Approximately 1,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.69.

Atacadão Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.15.

Atacadão Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atacadão SA engages in the wholesale and retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products in Brazil. The company operates through Retail, Atacadão, and Financial Solutions segments. The company offers alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; chocolate and cocoa powders, sugar and sweeteners, baby foods, rice, oats and cereals, cookies, toasts and snacks, coffee, teas, canned and uncanned products, sweets and deserts, flour, bean, yeast, grains and seed, pasta and sauces, mixture for bakery and confectionery, oils, fats and lard, soups and creams, and seasonings and condiments; and bathroom, kitchen, pool, clothing, and general cleaning products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atacadão Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atacadão and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.