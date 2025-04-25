Atb Cap Markets Decreases Earnings Estimates for Halliburton

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

HAL opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 162,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,873 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

