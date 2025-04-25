ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ATS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in ATS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in ATS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ATS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

ATS Company Profile

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

