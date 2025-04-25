AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AVITA Medical by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in AVITA Medical by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Mcnamara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,607.41. The trade was a 27.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCEL. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

RCEL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $14.16.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

