B. Riley Cuts Earnings Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AOMR. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 248,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 90,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

