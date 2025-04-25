B. Riley Has Negative Outlook for Zeta Global Q4 Earnings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Zeta Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of ZETA opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

