B. Riley Has Negative Outlook of IperionX FY2025 Earnings

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for IperionX in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IperionX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IperionX’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
IperionX Stock Up 6.8 %
IPX stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 13.62. IperionX has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.
IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.
