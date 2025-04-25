B. Riley Has Negative Outlook of IperionX FY2025 Earnings

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for IperionX in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IperionX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IperionX’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IPX stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 13.62. IperionX has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of IperionX by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IperionX by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

