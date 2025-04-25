B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for AOMR Earnings

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOMR. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $200.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.