B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

KLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 266.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 683.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 212,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

