B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ACLS

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

