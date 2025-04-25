B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $40,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,987,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,519,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in B2Gold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

