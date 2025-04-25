Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,224 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 110,696 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1,054.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 342,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.7 %

VKI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

