Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,040 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 112,908 shares during the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,455,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,344,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 656,890 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

