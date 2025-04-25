Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 460 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.45 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

