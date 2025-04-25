Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 310,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,140.08. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

