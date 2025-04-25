Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,773,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,230,110.04. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

