Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,841 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of VersaBank worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth about $4,155,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in VersaBank by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $10.40 target price on shares of VersaBank in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

VersaBank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.01.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

VersaBank Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

