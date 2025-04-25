Bank of Montreal Can Buys 310 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of GRBK opened at $57.97 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

