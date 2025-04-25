Bank of Montreal Can Buys 682 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in REV Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,215,000 after buying an additional 1,646,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

REVG opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.22. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

