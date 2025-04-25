Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 4,401 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

MAIN stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

