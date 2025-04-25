Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 8,812 Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 35,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $921,536.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,640.91. This trade represents a 14.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,691 shares of company stock worth $2,774,669 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

