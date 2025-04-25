Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 6.2 %

Century Communities stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

