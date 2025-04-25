Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CareDx were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in CareDx by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.18. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

