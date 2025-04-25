Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in OPENLANE by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens raised OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. Analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

