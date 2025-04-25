Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

THS stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

