Bank of Montreal Can Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DNOW were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DNOW by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in DNOW by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DNOW by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,063,000 after buying an additional 543,403 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW opened at $15.98 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. Equities analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

