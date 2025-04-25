Bank of Montreal Can Has $286,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 277.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $56.47.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

