Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 156,514 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -669.77%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

